Chris Variava at Motorshow 2017

By Dave King

Chris Variava Suzuki is bringing two all-new models to this year’s Nottingham Motor Show. ……

Suzuki IGNIS

The Suzuki IGNIS has just been announced as a Runner-Up in the Urban Car category of the 2017 World Car of The Year.

It went on sale in January 2017, and in addition to its stylish exterior design, it features excellent visibility, compact dimensions and a spacious cabin with ample luggage space. It’s very popular with customers in the UK with sales of more than 3,200 since its UK launch in January.

Available from just £10,249, IGNIS is powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine and can be specified with ALLGRIP four wheel drive. It also offers optional SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology on the SZ5 model that lowers CO2 emissions to 97g/km.

IGNIS qualifies for Suzuki’s latest campaign whereby new models registered until the end of June 2017 will receive the equivalent discount of three years Vehicle Excise Duty of £420 off the price of the car at point of sale. There are also numerous low rate PCP finance options available including a £162 per month offer for the SZ3 model with just £162 initial deposit required. This is a 49 month agreement with an optional final payment of £3,982 to keep the car.

New Suzuki Swift

Sharing the limelight on the Chris Variava Suzuki stand is the brand-new Suzuki Swift. On sale in the UK from June, the sleekly-styled new Swift is up to 10 per cent lighter, 19 per cent more powerful and eight per cent more fuel efficient than the outgoing model. Available as a five-door model in SZ3, SZ-T and SZ5 trim levels it’s pricing will be announced in May.

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s all-new global supermini carries forward the Swift DNA while adopting completely new styling and a performance-enhancing extremely light body with advanced safety technologies. The result is exterior European flair complemented by a sporty and functional interior, nimble and agile driving, and enhanced peace of mind.

In addition to its stylish exterior design in a compact size of just 3,840mm long, the new Swift features excellent visibility, a spacious cabin and ample luggage space.

The Suzuki Swift is a very popular and important car in the range and has reached 5.4 million sales globally in less than 12 years, faster than any other Suzuki model.

Suzuki’s engineering teams worked hard to provide the car with optimum steering feel together with supple and agile suspension for British roads.

Roomier, better looking and even better to drive, the new Suzuki Swift will be at this year’s Nottingham Motor Show. Make sure you visit Chris Variava’s Suzuki stand to see the brilliant new Swift and the IGNIS.