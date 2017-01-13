Chilwell store raises over £8,000 for rescue pets

Nottingham has proven to be one of the most generous cities in the UK when it comes to helping animals in need, as Pets At Home stores in the area have raised over £8,000 for Support Adoption for Pets’ ‘Santa Paws’ Christmas appeal.

Pets at Home Nottingham and Nottingham Chilwell raised a combined total of over £3,800, while Pets at Home Arnold and Netherfield both raised more than £2,000 each.

The charity’s annual fundraising appeal took place in over 400 Pets at Home stores across the UK, with customers encouraged to donate 50p to provide a Christmas dinner for pets spending the festive season in a rescue.

Support Adoption for Pets set an ambitious target of providing 1,500,000 meals for abandoned animals, yet fundraising efforts have been so great that more than 2 million meals will be provided.

The following rescue centres will be benefiting from the generosity of customers in Nottingham Pets at Home Stores:

Cats Protection Nottingham Adoption Centre

Lucky Paws Dog Rescue

Retired Greyhound Trust Nottingham

Vicky Day, owner of Lucky Paws Dog Rescue, said: “We are totally shocked about the amount that has been raised in the local community and we want to thank everyone who donated at Pets at Home Arnold We were hoping to build a couple of heated kennels so we can rescue dogs who are out of time at the pound when our foster homes are full. Thanks to this donation, this could now become a reality!”

Support Adoption for Pets Fundraising Manager, Amy Wilson, said: “We are blown away by the remarkable charity fundraising that the Nottingham Pets at Home stores have delivered this Christmas. A record breaking, astonishing amount of money has been donated to very worthy local pet rescues, revealing the drive, creativity and sheer generosity of Pets at Home store teams and customers across the UK.”