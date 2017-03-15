Chilwell celebrates The Ghost Bus

Beeston welcomed Roberto Alborghetti, celebrated author, journalist, visual artist and official biographer of Pope Francis, on the occasion of the third public showing and second anniversary of The Ghost Bus short film.

The film, entitled ‘Epic Voyage’, produced and presented by Roberto in collaboration with Bartons and ACT Int’l Group (Art Culture Tourism), was first shown in March 2015 at Bartons, Chilwell.

It gained impressive recognition and publicity in Nottingham and around the world. Its second public showing and Italian premiere took place at Piancastagnaio, Siena Province in October 2015.

The Ghost Bus and Roberto returned to Nottingham for a series of presentations. The first showing took place at Nottingham City Council House after Roberto had the pleasure to meet and talk with the Lord Mayor of Nottingham, councillor Mohammed Saghir, in his Parlour.

The Lord Mayor sent this message to Roberto: “Thank you so much for coming out to visit our city, one of the best in the world.

“I am glad you enjoyed your visit and am looking forward to welcoming you whenever you visit our city again.”

Barbara Barton, who accompanied her daughter Jeanie O’Shea, with Roberto, Marysia Zipser (Founder of ACT) and Caron Lyon into the Lord Mayor’s Parlour, said: “I’ve lived in Nottingham all my life and never been to see the Lord Mayor before or even seen the inside of the Council House.

“My thanks to all concerned as I thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience and the films really made my mind creative as I was seeing things in the patterns and colours which were in my imagination. Fascinating.”