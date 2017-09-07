Children’s Hospital recognises Nottingham’s ‘fantastic fundraisers’

As Nottingham prepares for ‘back to school’ this week, children and their families are among those being celebrated for their “fantastic fundraising” over the summer by Nottingham Hospitals Charity as part of their Big Appeal for Nottingham Children’s Hospital.

Taking a leaf from the Children’s Hospital’s Robin Hood mascot, children like nine year old Abbie Anderson have been lauded as one of ‘Robin’s Heroes’. Abbie donated all her ninth birthday money to the hospital. Others have run marathons, climbed mountains and cycled the length and breadth of the country to say ‘thank you’ for the dedicated support the Children’s Hospital offered them when they needed it most.

At a special Big Appeal’s Big Thank You event at the Children’s Hospital last week Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s Chief Executive, Barbara Cathcart, said: “We are so fortunate to have such an exceptional Children’s Hospital in Nottingham whose staff are here day in day out helping children with everything from broken bones and kidney disease, to respiratory issues and cancer.

“From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank all the children, families, businesses and local groups who are helping us raise funds. They are having a big impact on our small patients.”

The Big Thank You event welcomed local family groups such as The Harley Jae Trust and the family of Caleb Cockram, both of whom have been bravely fundraising for Nottingham Children’s Hospital in loving memory of children who died.

Also represented were charitable foundations such as The Toy Trust, as well as businesses and trade organisations including the British Edible Pulses Association and DC Training & Development Services whose Directors Sandra and Darren Calow were joined by their 10 year old son Daniel Calow who had been a transplant patient at the Children’s Hospital.

Tracey Devine from The Toy Trust, who presented a cheque for £10,575 for the Big Appeal, said: “In our 25th Anniversary year the Toy Trust wanted to do something exceptional and we have raised over £170,000 which will be shared across nineteen children’s hospitals nationally. We are so delighted to be supporting the Big Appeal for Nottingham Children’s Hospital amongst this selected group.”

Research from national charity body, the Charities Aid Foundation, found in 2016 that outside of London, Nottingham and the East Midlands are among the most generous regions with 25 percent of people making average monthly donations of £20 compared to the national average of £18.

As part of recognising people’s eagerness to fundraise for local charities, we will witness this month’s launch of #SuperSeptember by Nottingham Hospitals Charity. During September, large numbers of Nottingham’s most daring citizens will be taking part in a wide range of fundraising challenges including a bouncy Inflatable 5k Obstacle Race on 9 September, a daring 100ft Charity Abseil down QMC on the weekend of 16/17 September and the Robin Hood Marathon on 24 September.

Anyone wanting to find out more can look on the Charity’s events page at https://www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk/events/