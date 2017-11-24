Children in Need fundraiser for local squash club

Rushcliffe Squash Club held their annual fundraising Children in Need event, which was founded by club member Simon Cross 6 years ago.

It has now grown in size to become a friendly competition open to all club members with contributions from all and sponsorship coming from many quarters,

Julian Toler told the Local News: The event brings out the best in our members – friendly competition and a relaxed environment to socialise.

“The night, at the superb Rushcliffe Arena, starts with the membership being divided into a Red Team and a Blue Team and then a tournament with the highest scoring team taking the prestigious Children in Need Cup at the end of the night.

“A bit like Bargain Hunt but with added adrenaline and perspiration.”

When the squash came to an end, the bulk of the participants retired to the Meadow Covert pub for well-earned beer and sausage sandwiches and chips.

At the end, after much calculation, it was found that the Blue Team won the day, but the most important thing of all was that the club raised over £550 for Children in Need.

Find out more about Rushcliffe Squash Club at http://www.westbridgfordsquash.org.uk