Charity dinner raises £2,750 for Beeston-based Forces in the Community

By Jason Benskin.

The Beeston branch of The Nottingham Building Society, played host to a fabulously successful charity dinner at the beginning of March, which resulted in £2750 being raised for the Cross Street based charity, Forces In The Community.

Some 140 guests, including the Mayor of Broxtowe, Councillor Graham Harvey, packed into Haveli Fine Dining Indian Restaurant on Attenborough Lane, for an afternoon which comprised a superb four course lunch, and great entertainment from music duo The Village. There was also a glittering array of prizes on offer in the raffle, which had all been generously donated by local businesses.

Forces in the Community provides an invaluable service to ex-service personnel and their families to help them reach their full potential after leaving the forces. The charity delivers tailored employment guidance, housing advice, mental health support and provides a supportive environment in which to develop. The Beeston centre, staffed mainly by volunteers, currently sees up to 20 veterans per week.

Rick Harrington, the founder and CEO of the charity said: “We are extremely grateful to The Nottingham for their continued contribution towards helping ex-service personnel get the relevant support required”.

The event came together thanks, in no small part, to The Nottingham’s Beeston branch manager, Tracy Downing, who has herself seen the struggles that veterans can face. She was, however, keen to thank the wealth of people involved in making the occasion such a success.

She said: “The team put a lot of effort into arranging the event, so to have so many people there enjoying themselves and raising so much money for such a great cause is fabulous. We are all extremely happy”.

Find out more about the charity at: http://forces.org.uk/