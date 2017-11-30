Changing seasons in Cotgrave Country Park

By Liz Lister, volunteer with Friends of CCP

It is late autumn and many of the trees are bare, although golden Field Maples light up the woodland of Cotgrave Country Park.

Strong November winds have taken the leaves and old birds’ nests stand out among the twiggy branches. Winter brings its own beauty.

Quite a lot is happening. A total of 250 young trees have been kindly given by Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and planting will take place by Nottinghamshire County Council staff and country park volunteers.

Wildlife is a sign of a park’s health and the Friends of Cotgrave Country Parknhave noticed a male and female Kingfisher, a Snipe, Fieldfare and Redwing coming for Hawthorn berries, and a Jay for acorns.

Newly-mown grass has been made into piles and will provide habitats for insects and small mammals.

The park is enjoyed by many people walking their dogs, those walking for health and those just enjoying the peace and wildness. The dog bins are well used, while the park looks clean and fresh.

Some good news is that a multi-user route from Cotgrave to Radcliffe-on-Trent is being constructed along the old mineral line.

Work is planned to start in late November for completion in spring 2018. The Friends group will be putting out the word to potential volunteers from Radcliffe-on-Trent, who will enjoy their own connection with the country park in the future.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with Friends of Cotgrave Country Park, come along to our next meeting on Tuesday 19th December at 7pm at Cotgrave Futures Building, Candleby Lane, NG12 3JG. You will receive a friendly welcome.

For more details visit the website www.cotgravecountrypark.co.uk.