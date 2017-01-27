Chamberlain Brothers achieve Black Belt Honour from the Professional Kickboxing Association

On Thursday the 12th of January 2017 brothers Noel (14) and Lewis (10) were presented with their Kickboxing Black Belts. The presentation represented over 4 year’s hard training at the PKA Clifton Kickboxing Club and is an extra special achievement considering both boys decided to grade for the full black belt and tested their skills against adults twice their age.

The national examination took place in November 2016 at Temple Martial Arts Centre in Birmingham and both boys were assessed by the PKA Principal and Founder Mr Mike Haig.

Club Coach Martin Byrne stated ‘both Noel and Lewis are an asset to our club and are an inspiration to us all especially our younger students. It goes to show that with hard work, commitment and dedication anything really is possible and I was delighted to hear the news they had met the PKA belt standard and achieved the sought after accolade of earning their Black Belts’.

Mum Evelyn is also hoping to make it a Chamberlain family hat-trick in the future as she plans to grade for her Green belt later this year.

Noel and Lewis were joined by Shelly McMahon in their first degree black belt honours and Coach Graham Palmer in his second degree black belt honour.

For more information about this story or to find a PKA Kickboxing class near you please visit www.kickboxuk.com or call 07979 965 404.