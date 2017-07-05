CEOs show solidarity with homeless with the return of Nottingham charity sleep out

Notts County’s Meadow Lane stadium welcomes the return of the CEO Sleepout, which is hoped will continue to generate thousands of pounds for local disadvantaged people.

Two local sports charities, Notts County Football in the Community (FITC) and Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club’s Trent Bridge Community Trust (TBCT), have teamed up to organise the local sleepout.

The event, which targets CEOs from local businesses will take place on Thursday 5th October and will include Notts County’s Alan Hardy.

CEO Sleepout is also a registered charity and was set up to improve the lives of people battling with homelessness.

After a number of successful high-profile events throughout the UK at major sporting grounds such as St James’ Park, Lord’s and Villa Park, CEO Sleepout is returning to Meadow Lane, home of the world’s oldest football league club.

Having previously raised £46,700 last year, organisers from both sports clubs are optimistic that Nottingham CEOs will be keen to show their competitive spirit and join the event to help raise thousands of pounds to support the Nottinghamshire community.

James Bromley, partnerships and event executive at FITC, said: “Both sports charities work to improve the lives of thousands of local people each year, using the power of sport and the profile of their respective sports clubs to deliver a range of sporting projects to many different groups of marginalised people.

“By joining together, this event will help to sustain the work of both charities. In addition to this, two local homeless charities will also benefit from the event with the Friary and Emmanuel House again being nominated as the homeless beneficiaries for the event.”

A number of local CEOs, directors and senior management have already registered for the event with very little promotion.

It is hoped many more will show their compassion by registering to take part in the coming weeks when news of the event spreads.

Each CEO has a target of £1,000 to raise in sponsorship. CEOs from some of Nottingham’s top companies will dust off their sleeping bags and take part alongside Bishop Tony Porter.

Alan Hardy, Notts County chairman and owner, said: “At Notts County FC we pride ourselves on being a community club and we’re proud to be, once again, hosting the CEO Sleepout at Meadow Lane and raising funds for such an important cause.

“I’ll be donning my sleeping bag along with many other local business owners to raise awareness of the issue of homelessness in Nottingham and I strongly urge all business leaders to join me for what will be an amazing experience.”

On the evening of the Sleepout, CEOs will arrive at Meadow Lane for a briefing and have the chance to network before the event with senior figures from other Nottingham businesses.

The sleepout itself will take place in the main Derek Pavis Stand where CEOs will have the option of sleeping under the concourse or directly next to the pitch in sleeping bags.

The Sleepout will finish at 6am on Friday morning when CEOs will enjoy a well-earned breakfast before facing a work day on Friday.