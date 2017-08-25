Celebrity honoured at RAF Syerston

Carol Vorderman, who is an honorary Group Captain and ambassador for the RAF Air Cadets, visited an air cadet camp to receive an award from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

The celebrity aviator visted the RAF Air Cadet Aerospace Camp at RAF Syerston where she met 300 cadets who have travelled across the country to take part in a week of aviation and engineering themed activities including a flight in a Chinook.

The majority of training and activities on the camp is delivered by air cadets who have completed the Qualified Aerospace Instructors Course.

Ambassador Honorary Group Captain Carol Vorderman said: “As Ambassador of the RAF Air Cadets I am delighted to be receiving this award from AOPA in front of the next generation of young aviators at the Air Cadet Aerospace Camp.

“The Air Cadets is an inspiring youth organisation for 12 to 20 year olds and with the help of adult volunteers deliver fantastic STEM opportunities for young people across the country each year.”

George Dunn the Chairman of AOPA and Martin Robinson who is the CEO were at RAF Syerston to present the award.

The Lennox-Boyd Trophy which is awarded to a person, club or organisation that has contributed significantly to the furtherance of general aviation, flight training, club flying or piloting standards.

George Dunn said: “I can’t think of a more appropriate place to present Carol with this award.”

Carol has her Private Pilot’s License and aims to fly around the world in her aircraft Mildred, she has been an ambassador for the RAF Air Cadets since 2014 and hopes to encourage more young people into science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

More information about the RAF Air Cadets, including how to join as a cadet or as an adult volunteer, can be found at www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets