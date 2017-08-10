Celebrities show off their vocal skills in Nottingham with ‘Jet2Cabaoke’

On the 9th August 2017, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks put Anthony Quinlan’s and Chris Bisson’s karaoke skills to the test today with ‘Jet2Cabaoke’, live on the streets of Nottingham.

Inspired by the infamous and much-loved Carpool Karaoke, Anthony and Chris took residency in a yellow cab for the day in Nottingham city centre, inviting members of the public to hop into the cab, pick their favourite American themed song and sing it alongside the star, for a chance to win return tickets to New York.

Each Jet2Cabaoke participant is in with a chance of winning return tickets to New York, courtesy of Jet2.com, as long as they impress Anthony and Chris with their vocal skills! Taking place in seven other cities across the UK, Anthony and Chris will pick their favourite crooner of the day to be entered into a public vote on Jet2.com’s Facebook page to win the much coveted tickets.

Voting will take place on 16th August on www.facebook.com/jet2

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We absolutely loved seeing the Nottingham participants sing their hearts out in our first ever Jet2Cabaoke. It was also fun to see Anthony and Chris singing along too!

“We’ve seen huge demand for trips to the Big Apple since we first launched flights to the city so we’re really proud that we fly now to New York from eight of our UK airports. This winter we’re really pleased to be offering 30 trips (up from 24) direct to New York.

“We can’t wait to see who the public choose as the very lucky winner!”

