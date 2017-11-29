Celebrations for local balloon club

Nottingham and Derby Hot Air Balloon Club has been a regular sight around Nottingham since 1978.

It was started by the then managing director of Nottingham Building Society John Webster who wanted a novel way of publicising the expanding building society.

The club’s first balloon featured a giant picture of Robin Hood.

One of the highlights in the club’s history was in May 2005 when Tim Ward and Dave Briggs flew a balloon across the English Channel as part of a charity event.

The club are currently looking to recruit more members.

No previous experience is necessary, although it is essential to be a car driver.

For more details please call 0115 854 1028.

An A4 calendar of aerial views of Nottingham and Derby has been produced by the club to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Copies are being sold at the Tourist Information Centre in Nottingham or by calling 0115 854 1028