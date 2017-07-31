Celebrating a busy and successful year

Keyworth School of Theatre Dance (KSTD) are celebrating another busy and successful year.

Five IDTA examination sessions – with a 100% success rate – and five musical theatre workshops have taken place where pupils and their friends sing, dance, act and perform their way through the school holidays.

KSTD also had over 70 pupils perform in the main arena at Keyworth Show to a large audience.

A special Memories Cabaret took place in June at Grange Hall in Radcliffe-on-Trent to celebrate over 40 years of KSTD and to say goodbye to the senior pupils, who have been at KSTD for 15 years.

All KSTD teachers and principals Ann Marchant and daughter Kirsty Callender wish to thank pupils and parents for their support and wish the 2017 leavers all the best as they move onto their next chapter.

KSTD are now preparing for their next projects. KSTD will be performing at the Royal Concert Hall with the Nottingham Symphony Orchestra on Saturday 11th November in their Romance and Rituals concert.

They will dance alongside this talented orchestra and also alongside the pupils of Sandra Taylor’s School of Dance.

On Wednesday 25th October, there is a musical theatre workshop based on Wicked at Webster Hall.

There will be no rest for KSTD as they are also preparing for their big show involving all 200 pupils called Once Upon a Dream, which will take place at Loughborough Town Hall in March 2018.