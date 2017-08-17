Carol Vorderman to receive aviation award at RAF Syerston

Carol Vorderman, an honorary Group Captain and Ambassador for the RAF Air Cadets is set to receive a prestigious aviation award.

The celebrity aviator, will receive the Lennox-Boyd Trophy next week, whilst visiting young air cadets at RAF Syerston in Newark.

The award – from the Aircraft Owners’ and Pilots’ Association (AOPA) – is for her work furthering interest in aviation with the RAF Air Cadets.

Gp Capt Vorderman will be visiting the RAF Air Cadet Aerospace Camp at RAF Syerston where she will also meet 220 cadets who have travelled across the country to take part in a week of aviation and engineering themed activities.

The majority of training and activities on the camp is delivered by air cadets who have completed the Qualified Aerospace Instructors’ Course.

Ambassador Honorary Group Captain Carol Vorderman said: “As Ambassador of the RAF Air Cadets I am delighted to be receiving this award from AOPA in front of the next generation of young aviators at the Air Cadet Aerospace Camp.

“The Air Cadets is an inspiring youth organisation for 12 to 19-year-olds and with the help of adult volunteers delivers fantastic STEM opportunities for young people across the country each year.”

Carol has her private pilot’s licence and owns her own aircraft Mildred. She has been an Ambassador for the RAF Air Cadets since 2014 and hopes to encourage more young people into science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.

More information about the RAF Air Cadets, including how to join as a cadet or as an adult volunteer, can be found at www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets.

Photo by Chris Lowe.