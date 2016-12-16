Carol Concert at Magnus C of E Academy draws a festive crowd

Magnus Church of England Academy welcomed families and friends from around Newark to a magnificent festive Carol Concert.

There were performances by the Magnus Swing Band, the Barnby Road Primary and Magnus Church of England Academy Choirs, and also a performance by Magnus student Evie Francis who sang ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ solo before being joined by singers in the choir and audience.

Mr Neil Wright, Lead in Music and Community Arts at Magnus said the evening was a great success. “The concert was really well attended by parents, grandparents, staff and governors and in all we had around 300 people plus performers!” Mr Wright said that when the ninety-strong choir and twenty-two musicians were joined in song by the audience it really raised the roof, “I thought it was a great occasion and a wonderful celebration of the start of the advent season. It was also a great showcase of the talents from within both the Magnus and Barnby Road academies too.”

Evie Francis who sang the solo said that she was a little nervous before the event, “I have performed before in a local drama group and a play at Newark Palace Theatre called ‘The Death of King John’ marking the 800th anniversary of his death at Newark Castle, -so I wasn’t too nervous about performing in front of a big crowd. I really enjoyed performing with the rest of the singers and musicians.”

The mammoth task of pulling the musical performance together said Mr Wright, meant the choirs rehearsing in their own music lessons for four weeks before the event and only joining the band and Barnby Road Academy choir on the day! “I don’t really get nervous on the whole. I feel proud of the children though and hope they enjoyed the opportunity to perform. I am certain from the reaction of the audience that they enjoyed it just as much as I did!”

Principal Anna Martin said that the success of the evening was a credit to the staff and students who took part, “It was a wonderful musical evening and was organised and performed beautifully by all, including the audience! It was such a great event that we intend to make it an annual event for everyone in the community to be a part of, and we hope to make it bigger and better each year!”