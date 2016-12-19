Caring children help charities this Christmas

Caring children at St Peter’s Junior School, Ruddington, have been thinking of others this Christmas with a huge charity fund-raising effort.

And not only have children at the school in Ashworth Avenue, Ruddington, donated money and goods to three charities during the lead-up to Christmas, they have also gone out into the local community to sing carols and share the Christmas spirit.

The school’s charity collection began when children were asked to bring in a shoe box for the Operation Christmas Child appeal. A staggering 132 boxes, containing toys, stationery, toiletries, hats, scarves and gloves were brought into school and have been sent to children in need overseas.

Since then, the children have got involved with an appeal, spearheaded by Ruddington’s James Peacock Infant School, to raise money and donate unwanted teddies and footwear to communities in Uganda. Pupils at St Peter’s raised £213.40 by doing chores at home, and donated 195 teddies and 142 pairs of shoes to be sent to Uganda.

Finally, the school has also linked up with the Care for Calais appeal to send warm winter clothes to refugees in the French port, and children have been busy bringing in trousers, coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

Meanwhile, the school’s choir has visited St Peter’s Care Home and the Co-op store in the village to sing Christmas carols, and staff, children and parents have also taken part in a community carol sing for residents at Shrimpton Court.

“At this time of year, when there is so much focus on receiving gifts, it has been wonderful to see our children thinking about others,” said headteacher John Mapperley. “The response to all these appeals has been incredible – it just shows how caring our children and local community are.”

Photo shows (rear, from left) Matthew Harris-Whittle, Mary Fearon and Adeeb Al-Karmi, and (front) Millie Learoyd, all year 3 pupils at St Peter’s, with some of the teddies collected for the Uganda appeal.