Canalside Cottages Heritage Open Day

As part of the Heritage Open Days weekend, visitors will be welcomed to the Canalside Heritage Centre on Saturday 9th of September. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the project by talking to the trustees who created Beeston Ryland’s newest heritage attraction, as well as meeting the staff and volunteers who keep it running.

The canalside cottage exhibition, an important piece of restored local history, will be free to enter and explore, and members of the team will be on hand all day to answer questions. Here, visitors can expect to learn more about the history of the canals, the unique canalside buildings and the fascinating lives of the people who once lived there.

There will also be three talks throughout the course of the day, where members of the team will discuss the journey that the Centre has taken, starting with the original vision to the transformative work carried out to bring the project to fruition, to the Centre’s opening earlier this summer. These talks will also provide an opportunity to learn more about the future plans for the Heritage Centre, as well as how you can get involved as a volunteer in order to support this new local charity.

The Heritage Centre will be open from 10:30 until 16:30, with talks being held upstairs in the Heritage Centre at 11:00, 13:00 and 15:00 (no booking required). The Heritage Centre is accessible by road (with limited on street parking, be considerate of our neighbours) or by bus (the no. 18 stops outside), and is a 25 minute walk from Beeston centre. For more information visit www.canalsideheritagecentre.co.uk, or have a look on the Heritage Open Days website.

Address: Canal Cottages, Canalside, Beeston Rylands, Nottinghamshire, NG9 1LZ

For more information visit www.canalsideheritagecentre.org.uk or call 0115 922 1773.