Can you support the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance?

September is a very special month for us here at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, as we celebrate National Air Ambulance Week from September 11-17.

The national week of awareness for local air ambulances gives us the opportunity to celebrate the life-saving work that we do and help us to raise even more money towards the £2.5million we need to ensure the Ambucopter remains operational 365 days of the year, saving lives every day.

During the week, we will be out and about in some of the communities that we serve across the two counties raising awareness and money, so why not pop along and say hello? If you have any old ‘round pounds’ or a jar of coppers hidden away at the back of a cupboard you can donate them too. Every penny donated will help us to save lives!

During National Air Ambulance Week you can find us at the following locations:

Monday 11th – Netherfield Morrisons

Wednesday 13th – Louth Market Place & Boston Market Place

Thursday 14th – Gamston Morrisons & Gainsborough Market Place

Friday 15th – West Bridgford croquet Lawn & street collection

Saturday 16th – Collingham Ploughing Match, Chocks Away, Tollerton 5th birthday celebrations, Lincoln Market & Horncastle Market Place

You could also help to raise money in your own workplace. Maybe you can organise a wear yellow day, cake and bake sale or collect loose change for a week? Or, you could get sponsorship to do something weird and wacky – let your imagination run wild! There are so many ways in which you can support our Charity. And, you can always make a donation online at ambucopter.org.uk

Every year we respond to around 1,000 of the most serious and potentially life-threatening 999 calls across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, delivering the equivalent of an A&E department to the scene and giving people their best chance of survival possible in their greatest hour of need.

So, what are you waiting for? Join in during National Air Ambulance Week and help us save lives every day!

Whatever you are planning, let us know. Call us on 01507 548469 (Lincs) or 01115 9412255 (Notts) or email fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk