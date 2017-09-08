Butcher closes its doors after more than 30 years

Paul Walker Butchers on Southchurch Drive in Clifton has announced it will close after 30 years on the estate.

The sad news was revealed on its Facebook page this week.

The owners said it was the “hardest decision” they had to make and thanked local customers for the “support over the years”.

The Long Eaton branch, based in Market Place, will remain open.

On their post, it said: “There are not enough words to express our thanks to each and every customer that has supported us over the years, we truly thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“You have not just been customers to us, you have been our friends too, and will miss seeing and talking to you all.

“We are going to be at the Long Eaton shop and doing deliveries to Clifton, Ruddington, Gotham etc on certain days.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.