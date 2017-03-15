Busted, Billy Ocean and Tony Hadley Join Kaiser Chiefs at Splendour Festival

Bona fide music legends and a multi award-winning band have been announced for Splendour today, Nottingham’s fantastic all-day summer music festival held at Wollaton Park on Saturday 22 July.

Busted, one of the biggest homegrown pop acts of the 21st century, will generate plenty of excitement joining Kaiser Chiefs as the next act confirmed for the Main Stage. Beloved by a whole generation of fans who grew up with them in the noughties, the double Brit Award winning band are sure to go down a storm playing a mix of their unforgettable hits and songs from their third studio album ‘Night Driver’. After a sell-out show at Rock City in February, expect to be taken to the “Year 3000” with a sing-along set from the band with an incredible five million record sales, platinum albums and hit singles, including “Crashed The Wedding”, “What I Go to School For”, “You Said No”, “Who’s David” and “Thunderbirds”.

Tony Hadley, frontman of 80s phenomenon Spandau Ballet, will also make his mark on the Main Stage. Formed in 1978, Spandau Ballet had multiple chart topping singles and albums all over the world, including international number one “True”. Over the years, Hadley has earned the accolade of being one of pop music’s greatest vocalists. Expect an epic set from a back catalogue of memorable Spandau Ballet hits, including their well-known song “Gold”.

Headlining the Confetti Stage, powered by Nottingham Trent University, will be Grammy Award winning singer Billy Ocean. The “Caribbean Queen” star has sold more than 30 million records and collected a pile of gold and platinum records throughout his hugely successful career. With a string of hits, including “Love Really Hurts Without You”, “Suddenly” and “When The Going Gets Tough The Tough Get Going”, along with last year’s album ‘Here You Are: The Best Of Billy Ocean’ soaring to number four, Ocean will be bringing plenty of crowd pleasers to his headlining set.

Next up, rock band Black Grape, formed by Shaun Ryder and Paul ‘Kermit’ Leveridge after the demise of Happy Mondays, will be bringing their Britpop canon to Splendour. Following a UK tour to mark the 21st anniversary of chart topping debut album ‘It’s Great When You’re Straight… Yeah’, and a fantastic show at Rock City in December, expect a lively set of catchy pop hooks including “In the Name of the Father” and “Reverend Black Grape”.

International treasures, British Sea Power have some remarkable admirers – the late, great David Bowie and Lou Reed were among them as well as ardent fan Daniel Radcliffe! They’ve played on ships at sea, deep inside Cornish slate mines and atop the Great Wall of China, and now, with brand new album ‘Let The Dancers Inherit The Party’ due out at the end of March, the lustrous, panoramic art-rock stalwarts are a fantastic addition to the Confetti Stage line up.

Back over on the Main Stage is British singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin. Her unforgettable cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s “The Power of Love” for the John Lewis Christmas TV campaign reached number one in the UK chart. In the whirlwind that followed, Aplin’s debut album ‘English Rain’ charted at number two and has since been certified gold in the UK, selling over 100,000 copies.

Singer-songwriter Georgie has built a strong reputation over the years in the Nottingham music scene, making her first forays at the age of 14. Two years on from her last Splendour appearance, and after supporting Jake Bugg on a triumphant UK tour, the local star is signed to Columbia Records and working on her debut album.

The festival will once again be championing local talent by offering the opening slot of the Main Stage to the unsigned act which tops the hotly contested Future Sound of Nottingham competition.

Headlining the Acoustic Rooms Stage will be musical duo and The Voice UK contestants, Into The Ark, who have been hotly tipped by coach Tom Jones. Further acts across the park will be announced shortly.

Over on the Funhouse Comedy Stage, acts will include: Jim Smallman, Wes Zaharuk, Jollyboat, Steve Royle, Scott Bennett and Barry Dodds.

George Akins, owner, DHP Family, said: “Feedback on the Kaiser Chiefs announcement was epic, with sales well ahead of this time last year. Once again we’re confident this line up, with a mix of music legends and mega bands, will satisfy the 20,000 strong crowd at the award-winning Splendour Festival. Get your tickets quick as we’re expecting another sell out year!”

Organisers DHP Family in association with Nottingham City Council are keen to replicate the success of last year’s biggest ever Splendour – overall winner of ‘Best Festival’ (15,000-39,000) at the 2016 Live Music Business Awards, and recognised as Nottingham’s favourite family festival – which saw a sold-out 21,000 strong crowd watching headliners Jess Glynne, The Human League and UB40.

Nottingham Trent University and Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies are also confirmed as festival partners and will be providing invaluable technical, recording and programming support. With lots happening all over the park aside from the three music stages, including comedy in the courtyard, a kids’ area and entertainers out and about in the crowd, the festival is a fantastic day out for all the family.

Councillor Dave Trimble, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, said: “Kaiser Chiefs are already proving a big draw for Splendour 2017 but I’m sure this exciting and varied line-up will attract even more people. But it will be more than just a concert, as Nottingham City Council is committed to providing a great day out for all the family, with free entry for children under 11. Don’t forget, everyone who lives in the City of Nottingham is entitled to a discounted ticket.”

Children under 11 will once again be admitted free and discounts are also in place for Nottingham residents. A standard ticket is £46, coming down to £36 when the Nottingham City resident discount is applied. Tickets for young people aged 11-17 living in Nottingham are £20.

VIP packages are also available starting from £80. Ticket holders will enjoy a whole host of benefits including access to the VIP garden; a big screen with picnic and seating area; exclusive entertainment; gourmet food and a quality choice of drinks; luxury toilets plus access to the Dinosaurs of China exhibition at Wollaton Hall.

Tickets can be purchased from splendourfestival.com or in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre.

Sign up to the mailing list to be the first to hear about Splendour 2017 tickets and artist announcements: www.splendourfestival.com/ mailing-list. To stay in touch with festival news like @splendourfestivalUK on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram @SplendourFest, using the hashtag #SplendourFest.