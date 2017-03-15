Building for better business in Cotgrave

Rushcliffe Borough Council is undertaking a new building project that will see the creation of new employment units in Cotgrave.

The site, which is just off Hollygate Lane, will accommodate 15 light industrial units ranging in size from 750 to 2,000 square feet. They will be completed in July and will be let on flexible lease terms at market rates to local businesses.

In 2015, Rushcliffe Borough Council secured £1.8m Growth Deal funding from the D2N2 Local Enterprise partnership for the project.

The council has also committed £850,000 as part of the wider £10.5m Cotgrave regeneration scheme, which will see the construction of a new multi-service centre, landscaping and renovations of the shops on the precinct.

The project is aimed at meeting market demand as all 35 of the council’s industrial units in Cotgrave are occupied. The 15 new units which will create 50 jobs and should provide an income to the Council of £50,000 per year.

Neil Clarke, leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council, said: “Regenerating Cotgrave has been a priority and part of that is making sure that we support both the town centre, jobs and business start-up or expansion.

“As all of our existing units in Cotgrave are already occupied, our joint-investment will provide much needed space for new and expanding businesses whilst also supporting employment opportunities for local people as the town continues to grow.

“Securing LEP funding and a demonstrable track record in small business units makes this a good commercial investment for the council and its principal partners, Nottinghamshire County Council and Cotgrave Town Council and is an excellent example of the public sector working proactively with the private sector through the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership and Wilson Bowden.”

For information on the wider regeneration of Cotgrave, visit http://www.rushcliffe.gov.uk/cotgrave