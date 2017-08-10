Broxtowe summer garden party raises £1,000

A Great British summer garden party has helped raised £1,000 for Wellbeing of Women, a charity which funds research into women’s reproductive health and childbirth.

The Mayor of Broxtowe, Councillor Halimah Khaled MBE is supporting Wellbeing of Women as her chosen charity this year and joined friend and fellow Councillor, Dr. John Doddy at his home for the garden party, where guests enjoyed a three course curry lunch, entertainment and a raffle.

Wellbeing of Women is very close to Halimah’s heart after she starting fundraising for them in the 1990s before founding a Nottingham branch, where she is still Chair.

Halimah has an ambitious fundraising target this year and other events are planned including ‘Nottingham’s Got Talent’ talent show on 10th September at the Village Hotel, a Golf Day at Chilwell Manor Golf Club on 17th September, a cake sale as part of the Heritage Open Days and the annual Charity Ball on 24th March 2018.

To find out more about any of these events or if you’re a local business who would like to help support the charity through donations or sponsorship, please contact Broxtowe Borough Council’s Civic Office on 0115 917 3210, email civic@broxtowe.gov.uk or visit www.broxtowe.gov.uk/civic