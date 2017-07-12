Broxtowe MP calls for review of safety at Beeston Weir

Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry has called for an immediate review of safety at Beeston Weir following the tragic death of 12-year-old Owen Jenkins.

He was found in the river on Monday evening following an extensive search by the emergency services.

It is believed that the Beeston Rylands went to the aid of another young person in the River Trent by Beeston Marina.

Anna said: “This is a terrible accident and everyone’s thoughts are with Owen’s family and friends.

“I have already contacted the local police inspector and spoken to the leader of Broxtowe Borough Council to make sure there is an immediate review of safety at this popular spot.

“With the school holidays about to start and more warm weather on the way, children are bound to be drawn to rivers, lakes and canals. It’s vital we keep our youngsters safe.”

Owen attended Chilwell School and was a talented runner.

Arrangements have been made at the school to provide pastoral support to pupils.

Rylands Methodist Church is open from 12noon until 2pm today for people to say a prayer, light a candle and remember Owen Jenkins and to support his family and friends.