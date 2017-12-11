Broxtowe couple honoured at tree planting

A couple from Broxtowe have been honoured at a special tree-planting ceremony to recognise their impact on the local community and kick-off the council’s yearly tree-planting programme.

A Norway Maple was planted by the Mayor of the Borough of Broxtowe, councillor Halimah Khaled MBE, in memory of Harry and Pat Roe at Dovecote Lane Recreation Ground in Beeston.

The mayor was joined by friends and family of the couple.

Harry and Pat were heavily involved in the early dayx of the Borough’s twinning work with Gutersloh in Germany and were active fundraisers of Macmillan Cancer Support.

They lived very close to the Recreation Ground and visited regularly.

The family said: “Harry and Pat would have been delighted to see another tree planted in the Dovecote Lane Recreation Ground; having spent most of their lives living just opposite the park and having a deep respect for the natural environment that surrounded them.

“All the family and friends would like to thank the council for the opportunity to have this tree planted here as a lasting reminder of two very popular local people.”

The tree has been planted close to the Tree Circle around the bandstand, which was planted 25 years ago and has become a striking feature at the park.

The tree also marked part of the council’s involvement with National Tree Week 2017: the annual commitment by the Tree Council to plant more trees and highlight their value.