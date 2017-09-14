Broxtowe car parks made safer With Park Mark 

Twelve Broxtowe car parks have been awarded Park Mark status as part of Broxtowe Borough Council’s commitment to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.
Park Mark is awarded to parking facilities that have met the requirements of a risk assessment conducted by the police. The following car parks having received Park Mark status:
- City Road Car Park, Beeston
- Devonshire Avenue Car Park, Beeston
- Foster Avenue Car Park, Beeston
- Portland Street, Beeston
- Station Road Car Park, Beeston
- King Street Car Park, Eastwood
- Oxford Street Car Park, Eastwood
- Scargill Walk, Eastwood
- Sun Inn Car Park, Eastwood
- Victoria Street Car Park, Kimberley
- Cliffe Hill Avenue Car Park, Stapleford
- Halls Road Car Park, Stapleford
Chair of Community Safety Committee, Councillor Jan Goold:
“Initiatives like Park Mark are simple ways that we can make our car parks more secure and our residents feel safer when visiting our Town Centres. Our South Nottinghamshire Community Safety Partnership is continually working hard to reduce crime across the area to make Broxtowe a safe place.”
Residents can also follow these tips to reduce car crime:
- Lock/close doors, boot, windows and sunroof
- Always use the security devices fitted
- Remove all valuables from your vehicle
- Park in a well lit area
- Remove radios, mobile phones and satellite navigation systems
- When available always use secure car parks – for more information visit: www.parkmark.co.uk
The South Nottinghamshire Community Safety Partnership continues to work hard to reduce crime across South Nottinghamshire. Measures used to reduce crime include amongst others, high-visibility policing, covert operations, CCTV surveillance and security patrols.
Photo credit: Alan Murray-Rust