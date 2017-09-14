Broxtowe car parks made safer With Park Mark 

Twelve Broxtowe car parks have been awarded Park Mark status as part of Broxtowe Borough Council’s commitment to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

Park Mark is awarded to parking facilities that have met the requirements of a risk assessment conducted by the police. The following car parks having received Park Mark status:

City Road Car Park, Beeston

Devonshire Avenue Car Park, Beeston

Foster Avenue Car Park, Beeston

Portland Street, Beeston

Station Road Car Park, Beeston

King Street Car Park, Eastwood

Oxford Street Car Park, Eastwood

Scargill Walk, Eastwood

Sun Inn Car Park, Eastwood

Victoria Street Car Park, Kimberley

Cliffe Hill Avenue Car Park, Stapleford

Halls Road Car Park, Stapleford

Chair of Community Safety Committee, Councillor Jan Goold:

“Initiatives like Park Mark are simple ways that we can make our car parks more secure and our residents feel safer when visiting our Town Centres. Our South Nottinghamshire Community Safety Partnership is continually working hard to reduce crime across the area to make Broxtowe a safe place.”

Residents can also follow these tips to reduce car crime:

Lock/close doors, boot, windows and sunroof

Always use the security devices fitted

Remove all valuables from your vehicle

Park in a well lit area

Remove radios, mobile phones and satellite navigation systems

When available always use secure car parks – for more information visit: www.parkmark.co.uk

The South Nottinghamshire Community Safety Partnership continues to work hard to reduce crime across South Nottinghamshire. Measures used to reduce crime include amongst others, high-visibility policing, covert operations, CCTV surveillance and security patrols.

Photo credit: Alan Murray-Rust