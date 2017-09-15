Bridgford woman turning dream gardens into reality

A West Bridgford woman has launched a garden design business after winning two top awards for her green-fingered studies at Nottingham Trent University.

Sophie Williams opened Sanctuary Garden Design this summer after completing her two-year Foundation degree (FdSc) in Horticulture.

The 36-year-old aims to blossom in her new career after being awarded the Boots Company Cup for Top Student on the FdSc Horticulture course. She also won the Newark & Notts Agricultural Society Award for Top FdSc Student at NTU’s Southwell-based School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences.

“It’s fantastic to be recognised by both national and local organisations and companies, as well as the university,” said Sophie.

“I decided to pursue a new career in horticulture and garden design, following ten years as an environmental consultant. I’m passionate about gardens and gardening, plants and creative design. From a very young age, gardening has always helped me to relax. I think garden design is my perfect career.”

Sophie’s new business venture is, she says, all about creating “beautiful, inspiring and therapeutic” sanctuaries for her clients to enjoy.

“It is difficult to get away from the pressures of our hectic lives, so it’s important to create a space that can help people switch off from the rest of the world. Whatever the size of garden or the budget, I aim to deliver the perfect environment to relax in, entertain and find yourself.”