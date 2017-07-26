Bridgford resident wins two medals at World Transplant Games

West Bridgford resident Graeme Gunn has returned home from the 2017 World Transplant Games in Malaga with two bronze medals.

This was the first time he has competed in the World Transplant Games since his liver transplant in 2013 and having his 60th birthday while he was in Malaga made it a double celebration.

His family made the trip to Malaga including his daughter Nikki who flew in from Brisbane, Australia and he had a total of 16 family members to support him.

His medals were for squash and mixed padel tennis, which is a blend of squash and tennis. He missed out on medals in the tennis singles and doubles.

“I am truly amazed that I have won two bronze medals at such a prestigious event,” he said.

“My thanks must go to Rushcliffe Squash Club, the Rushcliffe Arena Sports Centre and Lady Bay Tennis Club.

“Finally, an enormous thank you to my friend and personal trainer Yusuf Paterson-Mosafeer who enabled me to get to a level of fitness I have not been at for over 10 years.”

The 175-strong Team Great Britain won a total of 360 medals.

Over 50 countries from across the globe took part in this spectacular celebration of life; with more than 1,000 transplant athletes and donor families joining hands to raise international awareness of organ donation.

Lynne Holt, GB Team manager, said: “All the athletes at the World Transplant Games have to be at their peak of physical fitness to compete, clearly illustrating the benefits of organ transplantation. But perhaps, more importantly, the Games put a global spot light on the need for organ donation.

“We are proud to have won 360 medals at the World Transplant Games against some very stiff competition.

“However, the true champions are those individuals that gave the gift of life, offering all these athletes their second chance to live.”

Transplant Sport is a charity which organises sports and social events for transplant recipients in order to highlight the benefits of organ donation and prove that you can lead a normal and active life again after transplantation. Visit their website at www.transplantsport.org.uk.

The Games aim to demonstrate the benefits of transplantation, encouraging transplant patients to regain fitness, whilst increasing public awareness of the need for more people to sign on the NHS Organ Donation Register, as well as the Anthony Nolan Bone Marrow Register, and discuss their wishes now with their families.

To join the NHS Organ Donor Register and help save lives call 0300 123 2323 or visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk.

To join the bone marrow donor register or for further information go to www.anthonynolan.org.