Bridgford resident publishes first novel

A West Bridgford resident has just seen his first work in print with the publication of a new thriller novel.

Darren Young, who was born and raised in the West Midlands, has lived in Nottingham for 14 years and moved to Bridgford last year.

The novel is called Child Taken and revolves around the disappearance of a child from the beach and the discovery of an explosive secret 20 years later.

The novel, which is over 110,000 words long, was written in the 200 Degrees coffee shop in the city centre of Nottingham.

The book was released by Red Door Publishing last month with a launch in Waterstones book shop.

Darren told The Local News: “Child Taken started back in 2014 after I heard a radio bulletin about a young man in Cyprus who had to have DNA tests as they thought he might be Ben Needham.

“The story in the book is about what happens to everyone involved 20 years after an abduction rocks a small costal town.

“It’s told through a journalist who begins to investigate and the girl she thinks might be the abducted child.

“The abductor and child’s mother also tell their side of the story through flashbacks.

“It went through12 edits to get to this stage and the reviews have been great so far.”

Darren moved to work in Nottingham in 2003 and have lived here since.

He met his wife in the city and have two children who are at school in West Bridgford.

To find out more about the book visit Darren’s website at www.darrenyoungauthor.com.