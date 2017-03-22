Bridgford poet publishes debut poetry collection

With a decade of poetry, West Bridgford-based poet Scott De Buitléir has published his debut poetry collection ‘Fás Growth’.

The poetry, written in both Irish and English, covers contemporary topics – from love to statehood, depression to spirituality, and politics to passion – all told from the perspective of an urban, gay Irishman.

Far from any misconceptions of Irish poetry being connected with rural life, this collection is more likely to have been written in a cosmopolitan café, rather than a in remote country pub. The poetry spans from 2007 to 2016.

Through his poetry, Scott discovers his place in the world; from his teenage years in Dublin, to living in Belfast while working for the BBC, to his move to Nottingham in 2015.

Many of the poems are written in Nottingham, as the London-born Irish poet settles into life in the East Midlands. As a keen traveller, poetry is also written along his journeys, from Lincolnshire to the Algarve, taking Irish poetry beyond its native shores.

Some poems reflect on how so many Irish people have lived in Britain over the years, recognising that he is part of a long line of immigrants to spend time in England, either in search of a better life or simply experience abroad.

The collection’s editor, Marian Butler, notes that this collection “surprises, delights, and in some cases may elicit deeper emotions, which you weren’t expecting”.

It is published by MKB Publishing and available in paperback and digital formats. Visit http://scottdebuitleir.com/ for more information, or http://amzn.to/2nexVVy to view the collection on Amazon.