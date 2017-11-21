Bridgford football team scores new kit thanks to law firm

One of the largest grassroots football clubs in Nottinghamshire will be continuing the season in style with sponsorship for one of its teams from Nelsons Solicitors.

The West Bridgford Colts Black Caps under 11s team will be playing in a brand new red and black striped kit after receiving sponsorship from the Nottingham law firm.

The 12-strong team trains once a week and will wear their new kit when playing matches, which are held regularly on Saturdays.

Stewart Vandermark, chief executive at Nelsons, said: “I have personally been involved with the club for a number of years so know the fantastic work they do with young people in the community.

“Sponsoring grassroots football does more than just put shirts on backs – youth football brings lots of benefits to the local community and a kit gives the young players a sense of belonging and pride.

“We’re really pleased to have sponsored the team and we will be supporting them throughout the rest of the season. We wish them the best of luck.”

The team – which has players drawn from a number of schools across West Bridgford – first competed in an under 7 league after it was set up in 2013, when there were eight boys in the squad.

Since then, the team has progressed to 9-a-side and now competes in division five in the under 11 age group in the local Young Elizabethan League.

Coach Russ Atkinson said: “The boys last had new shirts when they competed in the under 8s league. New players have joined this season and they have all grown up so we had a collection of kits that were too small.

“The new kit is the first the boys have had with sponsorship on the front and it has certainly given them a great boost to emulate their professional counterparts and all be wearing the same style of kit. The kit means so much to the lads and it makes a big difference in terms of the pride they feel in their team.

“Although we’re one of the biggest youth clubs in the country – with 1,000 members coming to train with us across mixed boys’ and girls’ teams – we’re not a registered charity so we’re lucky local businesses, like Nelsons, are willing to get involved.”