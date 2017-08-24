Breast cancer survivor has raised over £7,000 for Breast Cancer Research

A woman who has battled breast cancer twice has raised more than £7,000 to help other patients with the disease.

Local resident Sallyann Petts has supported Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s Breast Cancer Research Appeal for several years, and her most recent donation of £1,739 brings her fundraising total to over £7,000.

Each year Sallyann hosts a Strawberry Tea event, held at Ringwood Hall Hotel in Chesterfield. This year over 270 ladies attended in the glorious sunshine, receiving mini pamper treatments and purchasing clothes and accessories in support of the Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s Breast Cancer Research Appeal, and the national charity Breast Cancer Care.

Sallyann said: “I am truly grateful for everyone who supports my Strawberry Tea each year. This year we added in a fashion show along with some gorgeous stalls and of course the amazing array of mini treatments that were available.

“To raise this amount of money means so much to me and my family, I have battled and survived breast cancer twice and holding this yearly event is my way of giving something back to the charities who can help others.”

Naomi Walters, Senior Community Fundraiser at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: “We are so lucky to have Sallyann’s support. Each year she goes over and above to organise a glamorous event which is also a fantastic fundraiser.

“Her donations support the research of Professor Chan and his team who trial and deliver new drugs to breast cancer patients in Nottinghamshire and beyond. Sallyann and all who attend the Strawberry Tea are truly making a huge difference to lives of patients by helping to fund this vital research.”

For more information about Nottingham Hospitals Charity, to get fundraising ideas or to make a donation, please go to www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Research Appeal please go to www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk/appeals/nottingham-cancer-appeal