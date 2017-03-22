Bramcote Surgery one of the best in the country

Bramcote Surgery is the sixth local GP practice to have been given an outstanding rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The publication of the CQC’s inspection report today means Nottingham West is now one of the top performing Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) nationally for the quality and safety of primary care services.

A total of 50% of local GP practices – which is six of 12 – have received an overall outstanding CQC rating. Nationally, 3% of GP practices in England have a CQC rating of outstanding overall.

The CQC report highlights the practice in Hanley Avenue as outstanding for providing well-led and caring services to its registered patients.

The CQC commends the practice for the way in which it involves patients in decisions about their care, its collaborative working approach to deliver innovative, joined-up care to patients with complex needs and for the support and information it provides to enable people to self-care.

Bramcote Surgery is also acknowledged for its support to carers and providing high levels of access to appointments – with 98% of patients saying they found it easy to get through to the surgery by phone.

Dr Guy Mansford, clinical chair at Nottingham West CCG, said: “This is great news for patients at Bramcote Surgery and highlights the commitment of Dr Jordan, Dr Hopwood and the practice team to delivering excellent care for their patients.

“Recent CQC ratings across a number of our GP surgeries show that Nottingham West is one of the best areas of the country for providing quality and safety of care in general practice. ]

“We are delighted that the hard work of our doctors, nurses and support teams is being acknowledged by the CQC.”

Vicky Bailey, chief officer at Nottingham West CCG, said: “Bramcote Surgery has benefitted from having active engagement and involvement from its Patient Participation Group (PPG).

“We welcome patients working with our practice teams to improve the way services are delivered for local people.

“Joining the PPG at your GP surgery is a great way to help shape local NHS services and ensure they are delivering what local people want and need.”