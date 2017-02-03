Boots Hockey Club announce four nominations for Nottinghamshire Sports Awards

Hot on the heels of success at the Rushcliffe Sports Awards in November 2016, Boots Hockey Club, based in Lady Bay West Bridgford, has been shortlisted in four categories for the Nottinghamshire Sports Awards which take place on Wed 1 Feb at the Nottingham Conference Centre at Nottingham Trent University.

Kate Hyde, a Ladies 1st Team player has been shortlisted for Sportsperson of the Year. In addition to playing hockey Kate captain’s Touch Rugby’s England Women’s 27s.

Dedicated member Laura Mason has been shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year, having undertaken several committee roles in recent years and Phil Rhodes has been shortlisted for Community Coach of the Year.

The Men’s 1st Team are shortlisted for Team of the Year. Last year they were recognised at national level by England Hockey and shortlisted for EH Mens Team of the Year. Last season they were crowned worthy champions of the East Midlands Premier League conceding only 24 and scoring 121 goals, 37 of which were scored by their captain and top league score , Adam Innocent. The team also made it through to the semi finals of the national EH knock out Vase competition. Adam , MD of local recruitment firm HandyStaff said ‘ We are delighted to be recognised at both national and local levels. I am proud to captain such a committed, cohesive and skilful bunch of lads’