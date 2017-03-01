Blue Badge holders urged to have their say

Blue Badge holders and other car park users are being urged to have their say on a consultation about the provision of Blue Badge parking spaces at some of Broxtowe Borough Council’s car parks.

The consultation is available at www.broxtowe.gov.uk/bluebayconsultation until 27th March.

The Council is consulting on the provision of spaces in five of its 29 car parks, after surveys taken in the autumn of last year suggested a significant number of spaces in these sites were underused.

Councillor Jan Goold, Chair of the Council’s Community Safety Committee said: “The Council is keen to hear from as many local people as possible as part of this consultation to help inform the Committee’s decision about Blue Badge Parking provision.”

“Whilst our original surveys suggested that Blue Badge spaces were considerably underused at eight of our 29 car parks, there is no suitable alternative parking at three of these sites so the consultation focuses on the car parks at Derby Street Middle and Middle Street in Beeston; Cliffe Hill Avenue in Stapleford; The Sun Inn at Eastwood and James Street in Kimberley.”

For more information, please contact Broxtowe Borough Council on 0115 917 3620, email parkingservices@broxtowe.gov.uk or visit www.broxtowe.gov.uk