Bingham to host Mozart, Mendelssohn and more

Bingham Community Arts Committee (BCAC) continues its salute to the era of Mozart and Mendelssohn with an intriguing mix of music for strings in Bingham Parish Church (NG13 8DR) on Saturday 30 September.

In a concert starting at 7.30pm, the string quintet of David Wood and Karen Eveson (violins), Anna Maguire and Juliet Ward (violas) and Steven Halls (cello) will be joined for the first time by classical guitarist Hugh Millington, who will be making his Bingham debut.

The programme will include two masterworks for String Quintet: Mozart’s String Quintet No.4 in G minor and Mendelssohn’s String Quintet No. 2 in B flat. All six players will join forces for two works from contemporaries of Mozart and Mendelssohn – Introduction & Variations on a Favourite Waltz for terz guitar and strings by Mauro Giuliani and Concerto in E minor for guitar and strings by Ferdinando Carulli – with Hugh extending the soundscape with Poulenc’s Sarabande for solo guitar.

Tickets are available now at £10 in advance (£12 on the door), with accompanied children free. Payments by cash, cheque or BACS are all welcome – call 01949 876147 or email stevenhalls@hotmail.com for details. Tickets can also be purchased at Bingham Library.

The event is being staged by Bingham Community Arts Committee (BCAC): for more information, visit www.facebook.com/binghamcommunityartscommittee