Bingham School making waves in the pool

A Bingham school is making big waves in the swimming pool at county and national level.

Pupils from Robert Miles Junior School have recently been crowned Nottinghamshire swimming champions at the county final, which was held at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

The children, aged from eight to 12 competed against the rest of Nottinghamshire and put out a strong team after narrowly missing out on the accolade last year.

Head teacher, Rob Gilbey, said: “It is the first time in my 13 years of being head teacher that one of our school teams has become county schools champions.

“The children are all so talented, and the staff and parents of them all are so proud.”

In addition to this success, the school also entered the English School Swimming Association’s Primary School Relay Championships.

Four boys and four girls from the school competed in the East Midlands Regional Qualifiers at Louth Leisure Centre and after some superb swims, each team qualified for the National Finals in both the freestyle relay and the mixed stroke relay, with the boys becoming double regional champions.

Robert Miles Junior School, are the only team in England to have four teams qualify for the National Finals, which will take place at Sheffields, Ponds Forge International Centre.

The boys and girls relay team will compete against 23 of the very best English Schools, many of which, have their own pools on the school grounds.

“Once again, it’s a massive achievement and the speed of these children in the swimming pool amazes me,” continued Mr Gilbey.

“Just to qualify for this event is remarkable, but I’m reliably informed that some of our teams have a good chance of actually making the final’s on the day.

“Regardless of what happens, we will all be there cheering them on and hope they have a fantastic time.

“A big thank you has to go to the coaches at Calverton and Bingham Swimming Club, where seven of the team regularly train. They have developed into such strong competitors.

“I would also like to thank the staff at school and Nottinghamshire School Swimming Team.

“The children have just received some fabulous personalised tops for the event which have been very kindly sponsored by Intu.”

Pictured top row: Lana Buxton, Annastassia Walker, Ella Uncles, Lewis Warner. Front row: Blaine Clarke, George Cummings, Ava Buxton, Matthew Cox.