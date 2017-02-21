Bingham resident develops smartphone holder gadget

A resident from Bingham has developed an exciting multi-functional smartphone holder.

Shawn Loo is a structural engineer by day and in his spare time is fast becoming an aspiring product designer.

He told the Local News: “I have been developing KlipAL for the past two years which is, essentially, a multi-functional smartphone holder.

“Its design is unique and the aluminum body also allows personalised engraving to be possible. It comes with two ring attachments and a tripod adapter to adapt to everyone’s daily activities.

“The holder comes integrated with an innovative slot system that allows new adapters to be designed to complement any desired applications.

“It has a universal fitment design and will work with phones ranging from iPhone 5 to iPhone 7 Plus and even tablets.”

So, how did the idea come about and what were his reasons for embarking on the project?

“The motivation behind this invention came about following a painful incident with my phone,” Shawn said.

“Whilst browsing my phone on the bed, I lost grip of it and it fell flat on my face.

“I searched for a gadget that would give me additional handheld support, but all existing solutions utilise the adhesive tape method which did not appeal to me.

“At the moment, KlipAL only exists in the form of prototypes. I have been using my personal savings to develop the design.

“I am now hoping to raise further funding through Kickstarter crowdfunding to bring this useful gadget to life.”

KlipAL is made up of three main words, Klip = clip = holder; pAL = friend, companion; and AL = aluminum element from the periodic table.

You can find more information online at klipal.co.uk.