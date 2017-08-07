Bingham man wins award for best industry article of the year

Bingham’s Peter Duffell is celebrating after winning the award for the best industry article of the year with colleague Dr Carmelina Lawton Smith, in ‘Coaching at Work’ magazine’s national award ceremony held in London.

Peter, who works as an executive coach said, “It was quite a surprise to win because of the list of eminent experts who contributed their work to the category, and our article was much longer than they would normally publish.”

He was unable to attend the awards ceremony in London, honouring a previous engagement with colleagues at a local university as they celebrated the end of the academic year at the Leadership and Management Academy with which he works closely.

Peter continued: “Whilst it would have been fantastic to be in London to receive the award in person, there were a lot of people at the university who had benefitted from some of the group coaching work I had undertaken during the year.

“Since coaching is all about supporting your clients, I declined to attend the awards ceremony to be there for my clients. I like to practice what I preach and I think it was the right thing to do.”

The award-winning article was called ‘Once more with feeling’ and was aimed at raising awareness of the importance of emotions in coach supervision.

Judges said the article “brought an important issue to the table in a very thorough, thought provoking and interesting manner. It was well written, well researched and accessible -it caused a lot of thinking and great conversations”.

“It was built on an article that Peter wrote on the same subject in 2014, which won the Best Research Article in the same magazine.

Peter said that to win one award from Coaching at Work was an honour, to win a second “is just incredible.”.

He continued: “It is enormously satisfying to win again and to be further recognised within my own field.

“It is already a rewarding career for me; helping people who want to be more successful through developing new skills or overcoming challenges they feel might be getting in the way of their progress.”

Peter says one of the most common problems people encounter in the workplace is the fear of holding those difficult conversations with a colleague.

“It can create a great deal of worry and procrastination, essentially it becomes harder and harder to say the things that need to be said and can hold people and their businesses back,” he said.

“A coach will help to unpick these sorts of issues so that people can focus their energy on moving forward.

“Often the skills and experience that earned the promotion are not the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in their new endeavour.

“Coaching can be qualified as a legitimate use of a company’s resources in this instance. Accounting firms that studied the effect of this type of support found that a new partner can become fully billable in around nine months, versus nearly 18 months for partners who don’t have the benefit of coaching support”.