Bigger And Better Than Ever – Motor Show 2017

Enjoy a FREE family day out at the annual Autokarna and Crowd Pullers Motor Show. With everthing from past to the very present.

Place this date in your diary or calendar – Saturday 3rd June and Sunday 4thJune. Organised by Crowdpullers Events the Nottingham Motor Show returns to the magnificent grounds of Wollaton Hall, just a short drive from Nottingham city centre (NG8 2AE). It’s welcome back again to Autocentral, Central College, New College Nottingham, which is once again this fantastic event’s main sponsor.

Entry to this huge and exciting event is FREE, but a car parking charges will apply. Due to their popularity, new motorcycles will be displayed, too.

All new makes and models will be on show including some very latest launch cars. These will be joined by historic vehicles from the past, as the legendary Autokarna is back with its displays of vintage and veteran vehicles, heritage buses and tractors, classic cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles and classic caravans.

The Pre-war Austin Seven Club stages Autokarna, which has been held at Wollaton Park for over forty years. In recent years, the event has expanded to incorporate the Crowd Pullers Motor Show.

A ‘Concours Parade’ will also feature a number of these historic vehicles in action, and the Autokarna will also enable you to relive and experience the golden days of classic caravanning. In addition, you can also enjoy rummaging through all the treasures and motoring memorabilia in the huge auto-jumble sale.

Fun For All The Family

There will be plenty of entertainment for all members of the family, including children. They can enjoy the thrills offered by the fairground rides, attractions, face painting along with street and puppet theatre. Craft and charity stalls, refreshments and live-music will all combine to bring fun times for all members of your family, whatever their age! And, if you wish, you’ll be able to put your feet up and enjoy a drink and refreshments.

The Nottingham Motor Show main day takes place at Wollaton Hall on Sunday 4th June. However if it’s a new car you are looking for you’d be advised to beat the rush and take advantage of exclusive offers on the new car only Saturday preview day.