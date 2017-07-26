Big plans announced for Bingham to help with regeneration

The Bingham and Radcliffe-on-Trent Growth Board have announced ambitious plans for Bingham.

The Growth Board was established in 2016 by Rushcliffe Borough Council.

It works in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council, Bingham Town Council, Radcliffe-on-Trent Parish Council, local business groups and other partners to shape the future economic development and regeneration of both Bingham and Radcliffe.

A master planning exercise has already been undertaken in Radcliffe and, subject to funding, work will start on a masterplan for Bingham later this year.

Bingham has experienced and will continue to experience, significant growth over the next five to 10 years and the Growth Board say they realise the importance of managing this growth and developing a clear vision for the future of the town.

The objective of the Bingham masterplan is to respect the tradition and historic assets of the town, whilst creating an aspirational future vision for Bingham with the support of all stakeholders.

The work will cover many elements including the town centre and marketplace, car parking, infrastructure, commercial land and buildings and leisure and community facilities.

The master planning work is due to be completed in Summer 2018. As part of the wider vision for the town, Rushcliffe Borough Council has acquired a piece of land at Chapel Lane in Bingham, with the intention of providing much-needed employment opportunities in the area.

This land was owned by Tesco and had previously been identified as a location for a new Tesco store. This is no longer an option for Tesco.

However, the council has worked closely with them to secure this piece of land to ensure its development for the benefit of the local area.

This acquisition follows on from the purchase of land at Moorbridge Road earlier this year, which will provide an extension to the existing industrial estate and additional commercial units.

Councillor Simon Robinson, leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council, said: “The borough council is fully supportive of the Growth Board and this work is an integral part of our commitment to promoting and supporting growth in Bingham.

“We’re committed to the creation of an aspirational future for the area, our residents and businesses.”

Councillor Alan R Harvey, who represents Bingham Town Council on the Growth Board, said: “The proposals within the Growth Board masterplan concept represent a positive strategic step forward for Bingham, particularly with regard to land to the north of the railway line.

“The masterplan has the potential to be a major influence in terms of employment, leisure and community provision in Bingham and the development of other initiatives in the town, and has the potential to be a major influence to Bingham as a district centre.”

