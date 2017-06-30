Best of Broxtowe celebrated at awards ceremony

Local people and businesses were honoured at the Best of Broxtowe Awards, a prestigious award ceremony hosted by Broxtowe Borough Council to celebrate local heroes.

Following public nominations earlier this year, a judging shortlisted nominees in 12 categories.

The awards were presented by BBC Radio Nottingham’s Mark Dennison at Beeston Fields Golf Club.

The winners are:

· Local Hero Award – Derek Burnett

An individual who has made a tangible difference to life in the borough – an unsung hero who puts a smile on people’s faces and is committed to the area.

Runners up: Sharon Hands and Stewart Craven

· Young Achiever Award – Finley Unwin

A young person who has shown major potential – a rising star who is someone to watch in the future.

Runners up: Oliver Murdock and Tean Lancashire

· Food & Drink Establishment Award – Greenhood’s Coffee House

A business that produces or sells fantastic food and drink.

Runners up: Madhatters Tearoom and Eats N Treats

· Sports Personality of the Year – Jo Saxon

A local team, club or individual who has consistently excelled or defied the odds, putting the borough on the sporting map.

Runners up: Jade Kennerell and Kyle Ross-Waddell

· Enabling the Community Award – Middle Street Resource Centre

A business or organisation that really goes the extra mile to help individuals, groups and community projects or simply enhances life in the area.

Runners up: Forces in the Community and Rumbletums Café

· Family Business of the Year – My Fabric Place

A vibrant business with a family at the heart of its operations, which helps give the borough its special local feel.

Runners up: Fred Hallam Ltd and The Sanctuary Coffee House

· New Business of the Year – Smarty Paws

A business established since January 2015. The judges will be looking for a brilliant idea that enhances the offer already available in the area.

Runners up: Frustrated Chef and The Beeston Brownie Company

· Retailer of the Year – Meat 4 U

A successful retail business of any size – whether independent or part of a chain – which contributes to the mix that makes the borough such a great place to live and shop.

Runners up: Two Little Magpies and Igazu

· Small Business of the Year – Onyx Goldsmiths

A business that employs 20 staff or less engaged in any form of trade that helps shape the diverse offer for which the borough has become known.

Runners up: SWA Design and Treehuggery

· Health, Hair & Beauty Retailer of the Year – The Beauty Lounge

Honouring all types of hair salons, barbers, treatment centres and beauty businesses which excel at keeping people in the borough looking and feeling good.

Runners up: Mint Hair Boutique and Sheila Hart

· Local Website of the Year – Stapleford Community Group

A well-designed community or business website that is easy to use and keeps people in the community informed about what’s happening in the local area or puts the borough in the spotlight.

· Pride of Broxtowe Borough Award – Jill Barnes

This award recognises someone who deserves special recognition for the outstanding contribution they have made to the community and was chosen by the judges from all the nominations put forward.