Beeston’s Party in the Park takes place in August

This year’s Beeston Park in the Park takes place on Saturday 12th August (12noon to 6pm).

Liberty Leisure has teamed up with the organisers of Ilkeston’s popular food and drink fair to provide a bigger and better Party in the Park event.

It promises to be a music and artisan food and drink extravaganza, featuring live music, children’s activities and a wide range of food and drink stalls.

Carol Pringle, a representative from the Ilkeston Food Fair Company, said: “Our artisan food, drink and craft markets showcase food from all corners of the world, as well as real ale, we have local breweries, a prosecco bar, pink gin, pies, pickles and preserves and even something to treat your dog, together with live entertainment, bouncy castles and pony rides, all guarantee a fun filled day out for all the family.”

Entry is just £1 per person, so don’t miss your chance to sample food produced by some of the finest artisan producers in and around the local area.