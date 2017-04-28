Beeston’s New Heritage Centre is Looking for Volunteers

Nottingham’s latest leisure attraction the Canalside Heritage Centre at Beeston Lock is looking to the local community to help run its ambitious programme of events, which includes heritage walks, a community garden and new café. After seven years of work the million-pound project is about to open and will be a new landmark in the area, but will depend on the support of canal enthusiasts and Beeston residents for its success.The Trust behind the project are running briefing sessions for anyone interested in becoming a member of the Canalside Heritage Centre volunteer team on Friday 12th May, Friday 2nd June and Saturday 3rd June between 11am and 4pm. The events are part of the build-up to the grand opening on 24th June when the first visitors will walk through the doors of the newly-restored and extended lock cottages.

“We are are in the process of recruiting volunteers to help with all sorts of exciting roles from indoors to outdoors: helping in the shop and café, administrative tasks, welcoming visitors, leading walks and gardening” said Centre Manager Jenny Aldridge.

“Everyone is welcome whether they are chatty, organised, or prefer to work behind the scenes, they will fit in perfectly with the team that we are building to help us to run the Centre.”

Zoe Cockcroft, Arts Volunteer says: “I love being a part of the Canalside Heritage Centre and I enjoy working with other volunteers. On the arts team we are planning a whole programme of creative and cultural events to get the Canalside Heritage Centre off to the best possible start. I can’t wait go on a guided walk followed by tea and cake in the café in the summer.”

Andrew Smith, Buildings Volunteer says: “Working with the team at the Canalside Heritage Centre is great fun and I enjoy using my skills to benefit the community. As it is a small and friendly team I have had the opportunity to be fully involved, and I can see that my work on the construction of the new building has helped to create a lasting landmark on the canal.”

Volunteers are being sought to help with: Leading heritage walks, running the shop and café, gardening, administration, education programme, open days and events and open days.