Beeston pub wins Nottingham LocAle Pub of the Year

The Star pub in Beeston has won the 2017 Nottingham LocAle Pub of the Year

The prestigious awards are now into their fifth year.

There are 162 local pubs that have received LocAle accreditation.

They are required to stock a locally brewed beer or cider and the beer/cider quality has to be at least of good quality.

Each edition of Nottingham Drinker features a selection of the pubs, based on geographical location, and the public are invited to nominate two pubs from each area to produce twelve finalists.

This year the finalists were…

White Lion, Swingate

Gate Inn, Awsworth

Victoria Hotel, Beeston

Star, Beeston

Frame Breakers, Ruddington

Poppy & Pint

Robin Hood (and) Little John, Arnold

Bread & Bitter, Mapperley Plains

King William IV, Sneinton

Vat & Fiddle

Embankment Pub & Dispensary

Sir John Borlase Warren

Judges visit the pubs throughout June and July awarding scores for the quality and the range of locally produced beers and ciders.

Mick Courtney, the LocAle officer for Nottingham CAMRA, said: “As one would expect the finalists were all high quality pubs, having already won through from the preliminary round and the winner therefore had to be outstanding.”

Damian McGrath, co-owner of the Star, said: “Thank you to our customers and to our staff.

“The best three and a half years we’ve had. Its been nice to be recognised.

“Thank you also to CAMRA for their support.”