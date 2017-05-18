Beeston Library to re-open in August

Beeston Library will re-open on 5 August following extensive refurbishment. The library closed last year to enable a series of improvements to the building’s infrastructure, including…

New roof, windows, ceiling, lights, flooring and heating system.

New shelving and a re-design of public spaces for modern library use.

Re-opening of the original main entrance on Foster Avenue.

Discovery room – a space for hands on learning, creativity and innovation

Improvements to the meeting areas and exhibition spaces.

Great progress has been made with building works and internal layout complete, flooring and ceilings currently being installed. The installation of the door on the new entrance on Foster Avenue will be one of the key milestones of the project in the coming weeks.

The refurbishment, part of Inspire’s commitment to creating innovative and modern spaces will see the venue become one of four flagship libraries in Nottinghamshire.

Other flagship libraries which Inspire runs on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council are West Bridgford, Mansfield and Worksop.

From November, Beeston Library will benefit from an extensive arts and cultural programme including exhibitions, learning activities, workshops, performance, community and family events.

The library will initially re-open with existing opening hours and in September a consultation will take place with library users and Beeston residents to establish if different opening hours would be welcome.

The library will also most importantly benefit from a significant injection of new book stock including adults, children’s, fiction and non-fiction. Full details will soon be released of the programme of activities to celebrate the re-opening including family theatre, art exhibitions, family art workshops, the annual Summer Reading Challenge for children and the return of regular events such as Rattle, Rhyme and Roll for the under 5s. The library will officially be opened on 9 September with a Family Fun Day.

Inspire’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Gaw, said: “At Inspire, we’re excited about re-opening of the Library as an inventive, modern space for the people of Beeston and indeed Nottinghamshire – for reading, learning, culture and community activity.”

The temporary library at Beeston Youth and Community Centre, West End will close on 29 July, and extended opening hours at nearby libraries in Stapleford and Toton will end on 15 July. This is to release staff for essential stocking of the new Beeston library.

The library opening hours will initially be Monday: 9am to 7.30pm, Tuesday: 9am to 7pm, Wednesday: 9am to 7.30pm, Thursday: 9am to 1pm, Friday: 9am to 7pm, Saturday: 9pm to 4pm, Sunday: closed

Visit www.inspireculture.org.uk for more information.