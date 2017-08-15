Beeston Guide leader heads for challenges overseas

Two members of Girlguiding Nottinghamshire are taking part in projects overseas this Autumn, though Beeston’s Katie Farrell and Eastwood’s Franki Cripps will be experiencing very different challenges.

Katie, a Guider in Beeston, leaves for China on 23rd September to spend 10 days walking the Great Wall of China to raise funds for Girlguiding.

She will be part of a party of 30 Girlguiding members and supporters from across the UK and has to raise £2,950 before she goes.

She’s nearly reached her target, having been busy over the last few months with activities ranging from a Eurovision sweepstake and a games/coffee morning to wearing a panda costume when she passed the £1,000 milestone.

“I decided to give something back to Girlguiding, as the charity changed my life,” said Katie.

“Guiding has given me – and many other people – opportunities in life which we would not have had otherwise and it gives girls a great experience, regardless of their background or abilities, as well as letting them have fun.”

Their blog can be followed at www.goldmexico.wordpress.com

Katie and Franki can be supported via their JustGiving pages – visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/KEFarrell42 and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Francesca-Cripps

“I’m delighted that such diverse opportunities for international experiences are open to our members,” said Girlguiding Nottinghamshire’s county commissioner Jackie Brocklehurst.

“We look forward to getting updates from Franki and Katie about their adventures and wish them both well in their fundraising efforts.”