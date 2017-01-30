Beeston doctor receives top prize for stroke rehab research

An “inspirational and dedicated” Beeston researcher has scooped a prestigious prize for helping to change the way people recuperate from stroke at home.

Dr Rebecca Fisher, who works at the University of Nottingham, has been presented with the Stroke Association HRH The Princess Margaret Senior Lectureship Award and been made an ambassador for the organisation.

She was commended for the research she is doing promoting provision of specialist stroke rehabilitation for stroke survivors at home.

Dr Fisher’s research has been funded by the National Institute for Health Research’s Collaboration for Leadership in Applied Health Research and Care (NIHR CLAHRC) East Midlands.

Dr Fisher said: “I was hugely honoured to receive this prize, particularly from the Stroke Association. I’m passionate about ensuring the current research evidence is used to improve the care patients receive.

“It is always rewarding when your hard work is recognised, but my research would not have been possible without the team with whom I work closely.”

As part of the prestigious award, Dr Fisher received £225,000 from the Stroke Association, which will support her career progression in stroke rehabilitation implementation research.

The judging panel said she was “a strong candidate with an authentic, enthusiastic and nurturing personality who demonstrated great skills and attributes for a research leader”.

Professor Marion Walker MBE, who is professor in Stroke Rehabilitation, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham and is Dr Fisher’s senior, said: “We are very proud of Rebecca and all she has achieved.

“She is extremely inspirational in her vision for evidence based clinical care and shows tremendous dedication to making a difference to the lives of stroke patients and their families.”

Much of Dr Fisher’s research is about understanding what care stroke patients are receiving in hospital and in the community across the East Midlands and what support staff need to help deliver better rehabilitation.

The prize was presented at an awards ceremony at London’s Lancaster House, which is where filming for Downton Abbey took place.

Dr Fisher’s future research plans involve investigation of Early Supported Discharge Services across England and will help drive improvements in stroke services nationally.

Early Supported Discharge (ESD) is the discharge of a stroke patient from hospital to their own home, co-ordinated by a team of therapists, nurses and a doctor.

Specialist stroke rehabilitation is then provided in the patient’s own home.

Clinical trials have shown that patients who received ESD spent less time in hospital and recovered better, than patients who did not.

NIHR CLAHRC East Midlands is a partnership of regional health services, universities and industry which turns research into cost-saving and high-quality care through cutting-edge innovation.