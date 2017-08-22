Beeston company J Tomlinson reward pupils in health and safety competition

Four creative pupils at Arnold Mill Primary School now have their work proudly displayed for all to see after winning a safety poster competition held by Beeston-based building solutions firm J Tomlinson.

The firm, alongside Considerate Constructors’ mascot Ivor Goodsite, launched the competition during Child Health and Safety Week when children were educated on construction site hazards and why such sites should not be entered without permission and the correct personal protective equipment.

During the visit, pupils at Arnold Mill were tasked with creating posters in order to highlight the importance of construction site safety, with a view to keeping the public, local residents and site employees safe.

The prize being that the winning poster would be enlarged and displayed on site at Ernehale Court in Arnold, where J Tomlinson is currently building six housing units and 12 apartments for client Gedling Homes.

The only problem, however, was that the posters were so fantastic the judges at J Tomlinson couldn’t choose between four of the most exceptional entries, and therefore decided to pick four winners instead of one.

The winning artists, Millie, Lexi, Alfie and Kaylan, were invited to visit the site, where they were each presented with a £50 WHSmith gift card, and were also able to see their posters displayed on the front of the site hoarding – where they will continue to serve as a reminder of the critical importance of construction site safety.

Richard Ball, head of health, safety, environmental and quality at J Tomlinson, said: “J Tomlinson is a company that champions safe practice inside and outside of the business, and we always try to engage with local schools to help younger generations understand the importance of health, safety and wellbeing.

The winning pupils at the school should take immense pride in knowing that their fantastic work will help others stay safe.”