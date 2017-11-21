Beeston community and Onyx raising money for charity

By Jason Benskin

Staff from Onyx Goldsmiths, ably assisted by the wider Beeston community, pedalled their way to raising over £500 for the locally based John Van Geese Cancer Research Centre, last month.

The local jewellers, which is situated on High Road in Beeston, set out to cover 150 miles on exercise bikes, which they equated to be the approximate distance of a Coast to Coast run.

The bikes, which were kindly provided by Pure Gym, were set up in High Road, where people were invited to take to the saddle and contribute however many miles they could. Staff from Onyx (including 7 month pregnant Zoe Sanderson), along with friends, customers and local Beeston businesses put in a sterling effort which resulted in the 150 mile target being smashed by mid-morning.

Ruby Mucenieks from Onyx, told Beeston Local News: “It really was a terrific day, where the community united and produced a collaborative effort that far exceeded our expectations. The final distance covered was almost 250 miles and the total raised for the John Van Geese Cancer Research Centre, at Nottingham Trent University was over £500.

Funds were bolstered by a huge cake sale which ran in conjunction with the cycling event, and through their Just Giving page which is still open for contributions.

To find out more visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/onyxgoldsmiths