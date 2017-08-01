Beeston charity celebrates 50 years

Nottingham and District Pre-Retirement are a charity based on the High Road in Beeston.

The charity celebrated 50 years with a special ceremony attended by the Lord Mayor of Nottingham, volunteers, guests and speakers.

Linda Whitt, office manager, said: “We help people with the transition from work into retirement.

“Many people sleep-walk into retirement with no preparation and spend more time planning a fortnight’s holiday.

“We must have helped over 22,000 people during the last 50 years. A remarkable achievement we think.

“Many local companies in the area use our service and the feedback from the people attending say that this course is a must.

“With so many changes in legislation concerning New Pension Freedoms, Lump Sum Payments, Pension Deferral and the new Flat Rate State Pension, more people are turning to us to help them make those all important decisions.”

Their next Pre-Retirement Course takes place at Beeston Town Hall from 18th to 20th September and for large companies, courses are held on site.

Further details can be found by calling the Beeston office on 0115 922 3824 or checking the website website www.ndprc.org.uk.